19 new homes proposed for Medbourne part of Milton Keynes

Developers have come forward with proposals to build a mini estate of 19 homes on open land in Milton Keynes.

The land, off Pascal Drive, in Medbourne, has already been earmarked for housing in the local plan and Ashland-based Paul Newman Homes hopes it will be allowed to fill the gap.

Pascal Drive in Milton Keynes

The site, separated from Medbourne Pavilion, Community Centre and Playing Fields by the Swan’s Way footpath and bridleway, would have seven affordable homes and 12 for sale on the property market.

The developers have already held pre-application talks with the council’s planning department in a bid to make sure they dot the i’s and cross the t’s on the 1.441 acre site. The land is owned by the council through the Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP).

Even though the council says in the background planning documents that the “principle of new dwellings on this site is supported, subject to assessment against other policies”, the officers point out that it is an initial view.

“It should not be interpreted as formal confirmation that your application will be acceptable,” the planners say. “Nor can it be held to prejudice formal determination of any planning application we receive from you on this proposal.”

The planning application is now open for public comment on MK Council’s website.