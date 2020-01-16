20mph speed limits coming to a Milton Keynes road near you

A council is set to spend £120,000 introducing 20mph limits in 13 roads where the average is already less than 24mph.

A cabinet member at Milton Keynes Council has launched a public consultation on the schemes which are set to be introduced in some of the city’s older residential areas.

Tuesday's delegated decisions meeting

Cllr Emily Darlington (Lab, Bletchley East) said that the schemes being moved forward have been asked for by residents themselves. Petitions were submitted to the council by a deadline of August 31 last year.

“They need to show that they have public support,” said Cllr Darlington, who is the council’s elected head of the public realm. The council received 18 applications.

The council says the benefits of 20mph limits include better road safety, reducing pollution and increasing quality of life.

Three schemes, in Newport Road and The Leys, and Bow Brickhill Road, in Woburn Sands for reasons including a lack of public support, having average speeds being over 30mph and a 60mph speed limit nearby.

A report from council officers recommended that: “Thirteen applications where the mean speeds are below 24mph be progressed onto statutory consultation, and that subject to the outcome of the consultation exercise be introduced through the installation of terminal and repeater signs and road markings which can be funded through this year’s allocated budget of £120,000.”

Average speeds of more than 30 mph would mean spending much more money on traffic calming measures to bring them down, the report to the councillor says.

Two other requests, for 20mph limits; in Station Road, Woburn Sands, costing £150,000 and Tickford Street, Newport Pagnell, with an estimated cost of £100,000 would be the subject of more work, the delegated decisions meeting on Tuesday was told.

The approved schemes are:

Theydon Avenue, Wood Street, Chapel Street, and High Street, Woburn Sands.

Broad Street, Newport Pagnell.

In Bletchley: Brooklands Road; Findlay Way; Duncombe Street; Lennox Road; Leon Avenue; and Eaton Avenue.

Church Road, Bow Brickhill; North Street and South Street, Castlethorpe; and Penn Road, Fenny Stratford.

More applications for 20mph limits will be considered in the next financial year, via the website: https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/highwaysand-transport-hub/road-safety/20mph-speed-limits-in-residential-areas