£35.6million in the pot for new school in Milton Keynes by 2022

A new £35.6million school for Milton Keynes is due to move a step closer next week.

Development land in the Wavendon area of Milton Keynes

Five possible contractors have been earmarked as suitable to build the new education hub, which will have primary and secondary schools on the same site at Glebe Meadows.

The plot of land is in the city’s Strategic Land Allocation Area in the Wavendon area, to the east of MK, where up to 2,750 new homes will eventually be built. One primary school has already been provided on the Eagle Farm site with the relocation of St Mary’s, Wavendon.

Background papers for a Delegated Decisions meeting on Tuesday (October 8) reveal that the Glebe Meadows site will provide 630 primary school places, a 39-place nursery, and and 900 secondary school places.

Cllr Zoe Nolan (Lab, Loughton and Shenley), MK Council’s children and families supremo is due to use delegated powers to decide whether to start the procurement process for the new schools. They will need to be built by September 2022, in time for the new academic year.

The procurement process will involve a two-stage competition between the five identified contractors. The eventual winner, who could be decided as early as next January, will be encouraged to sub contract work to small businesses, and other local companies.

The estimated £35.6million of capital funding will come mainly from central Government, with some £1.2million being earmarked from agreements with developers.

The school land is currently owned by developer L&Q and will be the subject of a land transfer arrangement. It will be subject to an archaeological survey.