£4m expansion plan for school near Milton Keynes is given the green light

A £4.1 million plan to expand a village school by more than 200 pupils has been given the go-ahead.

Hanslope, near Newport Pagnell, is expecting to expand by more than 290 new homes after planning permission was given on two sites in the village.

Hanslope Primary School

This is expected to create a baby boom which would see a classroom-busting 15-20 new children for every school year group. Hanslope Primary School, in Long Street Road, which has been judged ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted, currently has room for 270 pupils.

Tuesday’s decision to go ahead with admitting 30 more pupils to the school every new school year would take its classroom capacity to 480 by September 2027.

Cllr Zoe Nolan (Lab, Loughton & Shenley), the Cabinet member for children and families at Milton Keynes Council, decided to approve the move at a Delegated Decisions meeting following two consultation exercises.

Background papers presented to the meeting said land has been secured near the school to cope with the expansion, which will require planning permission.

The total cost for providing the additional accommodation is expected to be £4.1m and would come from a combination of Section 106 funding from the developer and Basic Need funding. Future running costs would come from the Government.