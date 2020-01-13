97 new council houses are planned across Milton Keynes

Proposed sites where the council wants to build 97 new homes for nearly £22 million have been revealed.

The “truly affordable” homes could be built over the next few years and be part of Milton Keynes Council’s plan to build 500 homes by 2022 as it attempts to get to get to grips with the city’s homelessness crisis.

One of the proposed sites is at Surrey Road, Bletchley

Forecasting some opposition to proposals to build on some local authority-owned amenity land, the council’s elected housing chief said he wanted to work with local residents to get the best outcomes.

“I think there will be some opposition to some of the sites,” said Cllr Nigel Long (Lab, Bletchley West). “But we have learned from engagement with residents on the Lakes Estate that when people are involved in the process they buy into it and make it better.

“We have got to listen to residents.”

The proposed sites, which would be subject to the council’s planning process, include a former children’s home and garages in Surrey Road (five homes), and residential garages in Berwick Drive (11 homes) and Walnut Drive (six homes).

Other sites are at The Laurels (three homes); Rowlands Close and Fern Grove (five homes); Kellan Drive (17 homes on two sites); Talland Avenue (11 homes on three sites); Carrick Road and Springfield Boulevard (21 homes) and Kirkstall and Glovers Lane (18 homes).

Cllr Long added: “Last week we had 940 families in temporary accommodation, and demand for housing has been kept down by forcing people into private accommodation.”

He said the new homes would be provided at “truly affordable” rates, and not at 80 per cent of the market cost, which is classified as affordable.

This could work out at around £100 per week for a three-bed property, which is about one third of the cost of renting in the private sector.

The council’s cabinet is due to discuss the issue tonight (Monday), with the tendering process starting this month.

It is looking at gaining planning permission for the sites first so potential contractors can get started as soon as possible.

The council is aiming to get the homes completed this year and next.