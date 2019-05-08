Alderman was 'crucial' in bringing football to Milton Keynes

MK Dons have hailed city Alderman Kevin Wilson after he played a key role in bringing football to Milton Keynes.

Labour stalwart Alderman Kevin Wilson served on MK Council for decades and was one of the first people to listen to Pete Winkelman when he presented his dream of creating professional football in the city.

Kevin Wilson MBE

READ MORE: Labour councillor dies days after helping election campaign

A club statement read: "Milton Keynes Dons Football Club and MK Dons Sport and Education Trust are deeply saddened to learn that Cllr. Kevin Wilson has passed away.

"Kevin’s contribution, whilst Leader of the Council, in the establishment of the Football Club in Milton Keynes was crucial and MK Dons will forever be grateful for that support and encouragement.

"In later years, he was a valued Trustee of the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust, bringing his experience and wisdom to bear on many subjects that enabled the SET to continue the effectiveness of its work in the Milton Keynes community.

"The thoughts of everyone at the Football Club and the SET are with Kevin’s family and friends at this very sad time."