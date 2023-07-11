Application submitted to Bucks Council for 1,400m go-kart track approved at world famous Silverstone F1 site

An application to construct a new karting centre covering Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire has been submitted to the local authority.

Designers said the project, proposed by Silverstone Circuits Ltd and the British Racing Drivers’ Club, was part of ensuring Silverstone retains its tag as a world-class centre for motorsport and to “provide facilities for young drivers”.

West Northamptonshire Council’s south planning committee approved applications for the centre on Thursday (6 July) but it must also be allowed by neighbouring Buckinghamshire Council.

Silverstone karting centre, photo from Cube Design

Most of the site sits in Northamptonshire but some of it is in the other county.

The track will be about 1,400m long and has been designed to be certified by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) and CIK (Commission Internationale de Karting).

It has also been designed so it could be subdivided into three or four circuits for leisure, corporate and event racing.

Jane Lock-Smith, who designed the facility, said half of the karts will be powered by fuel with the other half powered by electricity.

She told councillors that Silverstone retains the ambition of being the first carbon zero circuit in the world and that as it evolves, the ways karts are powered will change accordingly.

A document produced by her company, Cube Design, said: “The proposal is to provide a circuit that will be flexible and adaptable, can run during event mode for the smaller circuit and can provide the leisure base required.

“This is a key facility to support [the] Silverstone Circuit Ltd Business Plan for the world-class venue.”

A two-storey building with a balcony area was described as “modest” in the application.

It will be be used to support the karting operation and store helmets and suits. It will be where staff meet and greet customers and prospective customers.

West Northamptonshire Council’s economic development team said it was in favour of the application going ahead.

Other authorities, including Bucks Council, said they had no objections to it being approved.

A temporary events stage was also accepted by councillors.

