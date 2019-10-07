Approval given for new local centre at housing development on outskirts of Milton Keynes

Council planners have given the green light to a new local centre as part of a new housing development coming to land on the outskirts of Bletchley.

Work has already started on getting the land west of the A4146 ready for the first of the homes on site near the border between Milton Keynes Council and Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The Eaton Leys site, with the big A5 roundabout at the top

MK Council and the developer, L&Q Estates of Warwick, have agreed that there will be a community centre and a health centre, with shops, car parking and landscaping in its part of the development.

Approval for the new centre comes in advance of a plan for a tranche of 448 homes on the site, which is working its way through MK Council’s planning department.

The site already has outline planning permission for the new homes following a fierce planning battle. These so called reserved matters applications are so the developer and the council can agree design, and other aspects.

MK Council planners, who gave the green light under their delegated powers on September 30, have given the developers two years to build the new local centre.

The site is expected to take up to 600 homes, a new primary school, and a bridge over the river Ouzel. There will also be space for public and children’s play space.

On the other side of the border, in Aylesbury Vale, the developers withdrew an application for hundreds more homes. And since then, planners at Aylesbury Vale District Council have firmed up their rejection of the site for possible future development in the draft Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan.