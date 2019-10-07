Approval given for new local centre at massive housing development on outskirts of Milton Keynes

Council planners have given the green light to a new local centre as part of the new 1,800-home development coming to land on the outskirts of Bletchley.

Work has already started on getting the land west of the A4146 at Eaton Leys ready for the first of the homes on site that straddles the border between Milton Keynes Council and Aylesbury Vale District Council.

The Eaton Leys site, with the big A5 roundabout at the top

MK Council and the developer, L&Q Estates of Warwick, have agreed that there will be a community centre and a health centre, with shops, car parking and landscaping in its part of the development.

Approval for the new centre comes in advance of a plan for a tranche of 448 homes on the site, which is working its way through MK Council’s planning department.

The site already has outline planning permission for the new homes following a fierce planning battle. These so called reserved matters applications are so the developer and the council can agree design, and other aspects.

MK Council planners, who gave the green light under their delegated powers on September 30, have given the developers two years to build the new local centre.

The MK part of the Eaton Leys site is expected to take up to 600 homes, a new primary school, and a bridge over the river Ouzel. There will also be space for public and children’s play space.

In the Aylesbury Vale part of the site, there will be up to 1,200 homes, and a primary school.