Are YOU happy with the job that council contractors Mears are doing in Milton Keynes?

Poised to spend £165m in housing repairs, Milton Keynes Council is asking all tenants if they are happy with the service provided by its contractor Mears.

The council say there is no point in spending millions of pounds if the work is not "first class".

Cllr Nigel Long wants to ensure 'first class' work is carried out on MK Council's homes

Cllr Nigel Long, Cabinet member for housing and regeneration, said: “I am getting some feedback through local Facebook groups of tenants and from one parish council and several Resident Associations, but I want to get feedback and comments from across Milton Keynes."

Under the investment programme, Mears are replacing eight kitchens and six bathrooms every day across the council's 14,000 properties.

Around 30 homes per month are having their heating system upgraded and 15 homes a week are being fitted with new windows.

Cllr Long (pictured) said: “I am delighted that we are modernising people’s homes, and that the amount of work being completed has sped up as the year unfolded. But I want to check that the standard of work is good and after a new kitchen, bathroom, heating system or new windows are fitted there are no problems. I want to ensure that first class work is being achieved.”

He added: "I have visited residents associations on four estates and would welcome the opportunity to meet with more tenants to get feedback on the quality of work... I need more feedback from tenants and leaseholders.”