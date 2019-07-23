Asbestos roofs to be removed on hundreds of council homes in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of council houses on a Milton Keynes estate are having their roofs replaced because they contain asbestos.

The ‘white houses’ area of Stantonbury is one of the first areas to benefit from investment under the council's recently-launched £165 million council housing improvement programme.

The chosen houses are on Jennings, Fowler, Goring and Lincoln.

It is not known how many other homes on other MK estates of a similar age are affected by asbestos. But a councillor has hinted that areas such as Bradville, Neath Hill and Great Linford could also be "improved" in the future.

This area was chosen for investment following local councillors Hannah Minns and Martin Petchey highlighting problems of asbestos and the need to upgrade the roofs.

Stantonbury councillor Hannah Minns said; “We became aware that there were problems with roofs ... On investigation the problem was a combination of age of the properties and the existence of asbestos. So we made the case for this area to be an early beneficiary of the £165 million council housing improvement programme.

Cllr Petchey said, “ There are lots of other areas in the Stantonbury area that also need improving. We look forward to areas like Bradville, Neath Hill and Great Linford being improved.”

Cabinet member for Housing and regeneration Cllr Nigel Long said:, “I would ike to thank Hannah and Martin for highlighting why this area should be a top priority. I am also pleased because it shows that Labours’ fully costed

investment programme will improve council housing across Milton Keynes.”