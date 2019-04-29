Back to the drawing board for Milton Keynes emergency service hub’s access plans

Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service will have to go back to the drawing board over its plans for access to the new Blue Light Hub in West Ashland.

The fire service withdrew its access plans after Milton Keynes Council transport experts said there are “outstanding issues and an approval certificate has yet to be granted.”

The red light hub in West Ashland

The council planners said they are unable to give the nod to a discharge of one of the conditions imposed on the site.

However, council planners have approved plans for the boundary of the new Blue Light Hub home of 999 services in the city.