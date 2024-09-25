Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mobile homes boss branded ‘not fit and proper’ to run his park homes site, near Milton Keynes, has said that life there has ‘returned to normal’.

Buckinghamshire Council banned Joe Burns from running Nook Park in Great Horwood in June 2023, before the decision was upheld by a tribunal in May this year.

It came after disruption at the park, which is home to families living in around 16 static caravans, which saw hedges ripped out, gardens damaged and compensation payments made to residents. This all took place during works to improve and expand the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Burns has confirmed that all refurbishment works at Nook Park, which is owned by his company Silk Mill Leisure Limited, have now been completed.

A new showroom at Nook Park

He said: “The park has a new manager who received a majority yes vote decision from the existing tenants on the park, so we are hoping the local authorities grant him the relevant fit and proper consent, the application that has been submitted.

“It’s not usual practice to ask residents if they support or like the manager of a park, however we are trying to build bridges and want someone very customer focussed managing the day to day, which we have managed to find.”

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Burns said the first of 16 new homes coming to Nook Park had now arrived and would soon be available for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said his company was looking to acquire more parks, including for both residential and leisure properties.

The businessman added: “This has been a very testing project for both the residents and our company staff, however we look forward to much calmer waters ahead.”

Burns did not comment on whether Nook Park had now been renamed ‘Willow Park’ in keeping with its access road, as has been claimed by residents.

In May of this year, Judge Shepherd told Silk Mill Leisure that the council had acted correctly in accordance with the mobile homes legislation covering ‘fit and proper person’ tests and rejected the company’s appeal against the council’s decision to ban Burns from running sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge’s decision read: “If the development is completed the site moves from a small site to a medium sized site.

“It is essential that proper maintenance planning and indeed financial planning is put in place. We have no confidence that Mr Burns has the inclination or indeed capacity to do this properly.

“He is clearly a busy businessman who has a number of financial interests. He is a proven successful developer. This does not mean he is a good manager. He would be well advised to employ a manager that is experienced and meets the fit and proper test.”

Earlier this year, Burns was ordered to pay Nook Park resident Liz Phillips £7,500 in compensation after a new road ‘encroached’ on her pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This followed an order for him to pay fellow resident Andy Waller £5,100 after trees and parts of his lawn were ripped up ‘without permission’.

People wanting to visit the showhome at Nook Park should email the business.