Boris Johnson protest to be held in Milton Keynes today

A protest about Boris Johnson called 'Not My Prime Minister' is to be held in Milton Keynes today.

Organised by the MK People's Assembly Against Austerity group, the gathering will be held outside CMK rail station from 5pm to 7pm.

A spokesman for the group said: "Only 0.14 per cent of the population voted Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Join us to protest and speak to commuters about how they feel after the imposition of another unelected PM."

He added: "This government is illegitimate, the Tories are divided and parliament is deadlocked. The only way out is to force and general election."