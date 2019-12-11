Borough to sell three plots of land for £1 each to parish councils in Milton Keynes

Three plots of land, including a meeting place and sports ground, are being virtually given away to parish councils in Milton Keynes.

A top Milton Keynes councillor has used her delegated power to give the go-ahead to transferring the freeholds of three plots of public land in Rochfords, Sherwood Drive, and the Crownhill Meeting Place and sports ground.

Former allotment land behind Rochfords, in Coffee Hall

By transferring the freeholds for just £1 each the council is able to save money in maintenance costs, and hand over legal responsibilities as landlord to the parish councils.

Cllr Moriah Priestley (Lab, Central MK), who has responsibility for community partnerships, told the delegated decisions meeting on Tuesday (Dec 10) that she was happy to allow the transfers to go ahead.

The council has a policy of handing over some of its assets to other democratic organisations, while keeping covenants on the land so it has to be used for community use.

As the plots of land are each valued at less than £2m, the council does not have to get the Government’s approval.

Crownhill Meeting Place (CMP) and Sports Ground

Former allotment land behind Rochfords, in Coffee Hall, Woughton, is set to be transferred to Woughton Community Council.

That council has told the borough that it wants to use the land for a “community garden/allotment site, alongside additional space for landscape equipment and base, education sessions, orchard, bee keeping and associated services.”

Borough council officers support the move as WCC has “the required levels of experience of delivering services to the local community.”

The freehold of land at Sherwood Drive, in West Bletchley, is set to be transferred to West Bletchley Council. They want to provide and maintain the public open space, including woodland.

The move is anticipated to save the borough £2,700 in landscape and maintenance costs.

Land at Sherwood Drive, in West Bletchley

The Crownhill Meeting Place (CMP) and Sports Ground, valued at £578,313, is set to be transferred to Shenley Church End Parish Council, which currently also owns and manages Medbourne Pavilion.

The move will allow the borough council to hand over the running of the contract to Shenley Church End Parish Council, and save £49,000 each year until the end a contract with Inspire All in 2024.

Borough council officers envisage that the transfer can be concluded in this financial year.

The decisions are all subject to a “call-in” period and public consultation, during which they can be challenged.