Bucks councillor leaves Lib Dems to join Conservatives over 'concerning' fire service cuts proposals

A Buckinghamshire councillor has defected from the Liberal Democrats to join the Conservatives.

Chris Hendren, who represents the Coppice Way Ward on Aylesbury Town Council, said his decision had not been an easy one and was made out of a duty to put local people first.

He admitted part of the reason he left his former party was the Liberal Democrats’ position on potential cuts to Buckinghamshire’s fire service, which under plans currently proposed could see up to two stations closed and eight fire engines removed.

He said that for his residents, nothing will change in terms of his commitment or the work that he does, saying: “This has been a difficult personal decision, but one I have made for the right reasons.

A councillor from Buckinghamshire has left the Liberal Democrats to join the Conservatives after fire service cuts proposals. Photo: Aylesbury Town Council

“Over recent months I have become increasingly concerned that the Liberal Democrats are more interested in political games than in standing up for the residents who elected us. I’ve always believed that local councillors should put the needs of their communities first.

“It’s business as usual for residents, my priority remains Coppice Way Ward, making it the best it can be for all. I will continue to work hard for the area, just as I always have.”

He was welcomed by the Conservatives. Richard Newcombe, chairman of Aylesbury Conservatives, said: “We are pleased to welcome Chris to our Conservative team; his decision shows real courage and a genuine desire to put residents above politics.

“Local people deserve Councillors who ask tough questions and focus on what really matters ,safer, stronger, better communities.”

The Liberal Democrats were contacted for comment but did not provide one.