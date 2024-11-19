Bucks Fire and Rescue Service executives denied 'inappropriate' bonuses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bonuses for Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service executives are ‘inappropriate’, a councillor has warned.

Bonuses will not be paid to the service’s senior leadership team in the current financial year, councillors have decided.

Members of the service’s executive committee voted against the payments during a meeting last week.

They also voted that a review of the ‘reward and recognition’ process for the service’s staff be carried out.

Work to review the payments will be carried out by South East Employers at a potential cost of £18,000.

Councillor Steven Lambert told the meeting it was ‘frustrating’ the company would again be given a sum of money for a review when councillors had for years said bonuses should not be paid.

He said: “The answer at the end of it should be a change of our policies. We need to change our policies because I believe we are one of three fire services in the whole country that do ‘bonus payments’ for our senior management team and I don’t think it is appropriate.”

The councillor said the review might show there should potentially be a ‘merit award scheme’ for all staff but not ‘bonus payments’, which had the ‘wrong connotations’.

Ronnie Davidson, the service’s director of human resources and organisational development told the meeting he ‘agreed’ with Councillor Lambert.

He said: “What we are looking to do here is a full review of policies, procedures and the employment offer for all staff.”

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services announced last week that the fire service in Buckinghamshire was no longer a cause for concern.