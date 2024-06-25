Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey has challenged Milton Keynes Conservative Candidate Ben Everitt to drink the local river water.

The rock singer turned-environmentalist is touring the UK ahead of the General Election, and has visited Stony Stratford where he spoke to Conservatives about water companies dumping raw sewage in rivers and waterways - a controversial practice permitted in the UK to prevent pipe systems backing up.

He highlighted the nearby water recycling centre in Sherington where he said figures showed 267 hours worth of sewage was dumped last year.

Mr Everitt, who is seeking re-election for the Milton Keynes North seat, reportedly dismissed the issue of water pollution, adding he still swims in the local rivers.

Feargal Sharkey with MK Labour Candidates Chris Curtis and Emily Darlington.

Feargal Sharkey said: “He may say there isn’t an issue, but I say to him, drink a glass of this water if you think it’s fine, and I will pay £1,000 to a charity of your choice.”Labour’s Candidate for Milton Keynes North, Chris Curtis, said, “We’ve all seen the topless pictures of my opponent in the river - it’s clear he doesn’t take it seriously - but residents here do, and I’m committed to tackling this issue head on.“Just like their attitude to local people struggling to get a NHS dentist or GP appointment, or struggling to make ends meet with the cost-of-living sky high, this is another example of the Conservatives telling us everything is fine while the reality is very different - it’s insulting.”

Mr Everitt has accused the Labour Party of ‘scaremongering’ and says he receives monthly river quality reports from the Environment Agency and water companies

He continued: “Their reports show our water quality in Great Ouse, where I swim, to be well in the range referred to as “excellent” – with monthly reports since reporting no pollution incidents.

“People in MK are tired of the local Labour Party trying to scaremonger over important issues.”

Tory candidate Ben Everitt.

He added Labour had not invested money from housing developers to upgrade sewage systems.

“It’s under Conservatives our local water authority has been directed to invest £25million in upgrading storm overflows.