Chancellor Sajid Javid comes to Milton Keynes

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid had a whistlestop tour of Milton Keynes today.

He joined the city two Conservative candidates Ifor the general election, Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt.

Sajid Javid and Ben Everitt

Campaign meetings were held in Newport Pagnell, which is part of the MK North constituency, and Shenley Brook End in MK South.

Mr Everitt said: “It was great to have The Saj with us in MK. Milton Keynes is a great place to live, work and grow a family. Our plans for MK will mean more investment, more jobs and higher wages. And the Chancellor confirmed our commitment to MK's economy and our support for high streets like Newport Pagnell and Olney - cutting business rates for pubs and local employers.”

Both seats are considered marginal after sitting MPs Mark Lancaster, who is now resigning, and Iain Stewart won with majorities of less than 2,000 in 2017.