Construction details approved for a shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Redevelopment work at a shopping centre is due to take more than a year to complete.

Details of the partial demolition and redevelopment of the Boulevard and Oak Court at intu, in Milton Keynes, been approved by planners at Milton Keynes Council.

One of the entrances into intu

The work is expected to start after Christmas and new year and take place in four distinct phases well into 2021.

The first phase will see the closure of the branches of Pret, Chopstix, and Burger King, as intu’s owners create more space for retail, financial and professional, and restaurant uses. Plans show those units will be replaced by one shop taking up three storeys.

Units occupied by Gap and Hollister will be kept and there are plans for new cafe/restaurants with the possibility of outdoor dining.

Shoppers will be hoarding and fencing put up along the construction area, with their own protective workway into the centre. But the plans show that any “exceptionally noisy works will be completed after the centre closes”.

Rubble will be moved outside of trading hours, with the route manned at all times.

The developers believe the changes will increase the attraction of intu Milton Keynes and lead to more people spending within the town centre.