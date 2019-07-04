Consultation begins on banning anti-social car cruising in Milton Keynes

Opponents and supporters of a plan to ban anti-social car cruising events have been encouraged to have their say in an online survey.

Milton Keynes Council is consulting until September 9 on a proposal to implement a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) which could see criminal prosecution and penalties of up to £1,000 dished out at massive car cruising events.

A police officer

The survey asks respondents – including people who live and work in the city – if they have been affected by the anti-social use of vehicles. They are also asked what they perceive the scale of the nuisance to be and whether they support the move. Objectors have also been invited to give their reasons.

The PSPO would prevent any person from car cruising events where there is speeding, nuisance driving, nuisance engine revving, or nuisance acceleration.

It would also ban driving in a nuisance convoy, racing, leaving the engine running in a way likely to cause nuisance, and a list of stunts including handbrake turns, drifting, wheelies, wheel spins, and doughnuts.

The PSPO would also cover the nuisance sounding of motor vehicle horns, playing amplified music, causing an obstruction on a public highway.

The order will also give the police and council officers the power to issue fixed penalty notices to “anyone he or she has reason to believe has committed an offence”.

The order, if it is confirmed by the council, would be open to High Court challenge within six weeks of it being made.

To complete the survey visit: https://www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/consultations/524