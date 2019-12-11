Could the World Cup 2030 be held in Milton Keynes?

Would be Conservative MPs have vowed launch a bid for Milton Keynes to be a host city for the 2030 World Cup.

Tory candidates Iain Stewart and Ben Everitt have pledged to lead a bid for MK to be a designated city should the UK win the race to be the 2030 World Cup host.

Iain Stewart at the MK Stadium

Boris Johnson announced a £550million grassroots project to help secure the 2030 World Cup, it would be the first time we've hosted since England won the World Cup in 1966.

The Conservative candidates want MK to take centre stage. They have promised to link up local sports organisations and football clubs to secure a host city designation.

Iain Stewart said: "I remember how successful the 2015 rugby world cup was. There was a fantastic atmosphere and we were firmly put on the sporting map.

"Milton Keynes as a host city for a World Cup would take us to being a truly international city and would help inspire a new generation of young footballers in MK."

The Rugby World cup was held in MK in 2015

Milton Keynes North Conservative candidate Ben Everitt said: "Sport is a wonderful way to unite people behind a common goal. We could look to build a huge grassroots project around the bid so we become even more of a thriving football city. "The World Cup would also bring millions in economic investment and would be a huge boost to tourism."

He added: "We have a great stadium and a history of delivering big events. We can get together and make 2030 a special year."

At the weekend Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced biggest injection of cash ever made into the sport at grassroots level.

The money would go on building 2,000 new astro-turf pitches and fixing 20,000 current grass ones.