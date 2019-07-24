Council pledge to "reach out" and help Milton Keynes family of seven asking for bigger house

MK Council has today promised to see how they can help a family of seven crammed into a small flat.

Jobless Christine Bullen and Damien Hopkins moved into the third floor, two-bedroom flat in Bletchley nine years ago when they had just one small child.

MK Council

Since then Christine has had four more babies. She says life is a daily struggle but the council is ignoring her requests to move.

But a council spokesman told the Citizen today: "Our neighbourhoods team is aware of this and will reach out to the family to see how we can help."

