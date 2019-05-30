Council secures nearly £100,000 to tell the story of skateboarders in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council have picked up a National Lottery grant worth £97,800 to deliver a celebration of skateboarding in the city.

Launching as part of the inaugural ‘Festival of Creative Urban Living’ in September, MK Skate will include city centre trail, an exhibition and a book, as well as a permanent record stored for future generations in the city's archive and MK Museum.

Skateboarding in MK

Well-known first generation MK skaters will be invited back to tell their part of the story and share their skills and include:

Leo Sharp - an internationally published action sports photographer and one of the UK’s most prolific skateboard photographers. His career in skate photography spans well over two decades, with a good proportion of this spent working as full time Photo Editor at the UK’s leading skate magazine: Sidewalk.

Wig Worland - celebrated fashion photographer, who began his career photographing the early skate scene in Milton Keynes

James Jessop - a British contemporary artist who trained at The Royal College of Art (RCA) and lectures at City and Guilds of London Art School. His work is influenced by early New York City Subway art and pop culture.

Councillor Jennifer Marklew, MK Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture said: “This is a unique and fascinating project, much like Milton Keynes itself. It’s also timely that we look into our skateboarding history, given that skateboarding will make its first appearance as an Olympic sport next year.”