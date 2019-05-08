Council shortlisted for national 'caring' award over its commitment to the Milton Keynes community

Milton Keynes Council has been shortlisted for the Co-operative Council of the Year Award for its commitment to the community.

The prestigious accolade ir organised by Co-operatives UK, the network for Britain’s thousands

Pete Marland

of co-operative businesses .

Organisers say that while many councils have been cutting back, Milton Keynes has bucked the trend and continued investing in new facilities for its communities.

In particular, the council has been recognised for keeping all libraries open and building a new £1.2m library in Westcroft while 127 UK libraries have closed.

It has invested £800,000 in a co-operative homelessness partnership and supported more than 100 rough sleepers to get off the streets.

and it has also provided £100,000 to support parish and town councils to keep Milton Keynes’ streets tidy.

Council leader, Pete Marland said: “This is fantastic news and is a real testament to our approach of working

together. Whether it’s keeping our streets clean or investing in our future economic growth, in MK we do it best

when we work together.

“I know council colleagues work around the clock with our partners to make MK a great place to live – if we’ve

helped you directly or done something to make you proud then I’d extremely grateful if you could vote for us.”

To vote for MK Council go to www.uk.coop/congress/COTY. Voting closes at 23:59 on the 13 June. For more

information, please visit https://www.uk.coop/COTY_Shortlist.