Council tax breakdown for all 48 parishes in Milton Keynes revealed

The difference is because of the precepts made by the different parish councils. Some elements of the tax are the same, with Milton Keynes Council’s demands added to those of the police, and the fire authority. Those totals are the same for wherever residents live in MK.Parish councils have the power to provide a varying number of services, and these can include control of litter and provision of public toilets.For example, in both the leafy villages of Warrington, and Calverton, the council tax for the benchmark Band D property is £1,652.20. In Woughton however, the same value property is charged £215.12 more because of the different parish council covering the area.The average amount of council tax for a Band D property across the borough in 2019-20 is £1,746.63. Here is the full list of the benchmark Band D council tax bills for all 48 parishes in Milton Keynes.

1. Abbey Hill Milton Keynes Band D council tax 1,689.77

2. ASTWOOD and HARDMEAD, Milton Keynes Band D council tax 1,706.59

3. BLETCHLEY & FENNY STRATFORD, Milton Keynes Band D council tax 1,794.66

4. BOW BRICKHILL, Milton Keynes Band D council tax 1,707.99

