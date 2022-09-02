Call for local authorities to take back control over buses amid next week's strike action in Milton Keynes

The bus strike will affect services in Milton Keynes

Drivers for private bus operator Arriva are due to strike on Monday and Tuesday following a pay dispute between the company and its workers.

People have been told to make alternative travel arrangements and expect delays as MK Connect, along with other bus providers and local taxi firms anticipating increased demand.

Labour members of Milton Keynes Council say local authorities across the country have long campaigned to bring buses back under local authority control – something that changed when the Government announced privatisation of the industry back in the 1980s.

And Councillor Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour Cabinet Member for Public Transport, believes that giving local authorities more power over buses will better regulate the industry, improve the treatment of workers, and offer better service for residents.

Councillor Wilson-Marklew said: “Private bus companies are making cuts to services and workers are unhappy with their conditions – all while the council doesn’t have the power nor the resources to intervene.

"This is something that needs to change.

"Bus companies should fall under local authority control, so the council can put the interests and needs of residents and workers above those of profits and shareholders.”

Arriva has confirmed its workers plan to strike next week after negotiations collapsed between the transport company and union leaders.