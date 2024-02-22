Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Linford Parish Council, Thames Valley Police, and MK City Council are hosting a Community Forum and inviting residents to speak up and ask questions on issues that matter most to the community.

What's on the Agenda?

Cllr Tony Blake, Chair of the Community Forum, said “We'll be diving into a range of topics affecting our community, including crime and anti-social behaviour, fly-tipping and littering.”

Who Will Be There to Help?

The Community Forum has invited agencies and representatives who are eager to hear from residents and address their concerns directly. “We are delighted to have representatives from MK City Council and Thames Valley Police attending the meeting,” said Cllr Blake.

The Community Forum is being held on Monday, 4th March 2024, starting at 19:30 at the Great Linford Parish Office, 1 St Leger Court, Great Linford, MK14 5HA

Tommy Hayes, Community Liaison Officer from Great Linford Parish Council encourages residents to come prepared with questions, ideas, and enthusiasm to make a difference in our community. "This forum is a platform for residents to voice concerns, share insights, and work together toward solutions.”

Can't Attend?

If you're unable to join us in person, you can still participate by submitting your questions or suggestions in advance to [email protected]