Cost of council's latest £8m project in Milton Keynes should be scrutinised, say opposition councillors

Opposition councillors have called for an urgent independent review into the ‘spiralling’ costs of the city council’s latest project.

The capital spending involves the conversion of Linford Wood Place (Avalon House) into a new Integrated Adult Care Hub.

Milton Keynes Conservatives say the scheme has doubled in cost from initial costings two years ago. And the Labour-run council now wants to borrow millions to deliverit before the sale of property and anticipated Tariff income.

Local Conservative councillors say residents deserve answers on how this Labour administration allowed such “massive financial oversight” to happen.

Milton Keynes Council has ambitious plans for Avalon House

Cllr Shazna Muzammil said: “We fully support the creation of this much-needed care hub, but residents rightly expect their money to be managed carefully and properly. Borrowing more than £8 million before we’ve even received the developer contributions or tariff funding is a huge financial gamble. It’s irresponsible — and sadly, it’s not the first time under this Labour Council. We can’t keep borrowing our way out of poorly planned projects

“To plug the gap, the council is relying on disposing of property, which is not yet guaranteed, and future tariff funding, which is also not confirmed.”

The Conservative councillors are concerned that poor planning at the outset of major projects risks triggering a wider knock-on effect across the city’s infrastructure programme.

"If budgets continue to balloon and funding is committed prematurely, other essential projects could be delayed, scaled back, or even scrapped,” said Cllr Muzammil.

They’ve now called for further scrutiny of the Linford Wood decision. They are demanding a formal, independent review by asurveyor to understand how the original costings could have been so far off the mark, why costs have escalated so drastically in less than two years, and what safeguards must be put in place to prevent this from happening again.

“This is about protecting public finances, stopping reckless overspends and holding the Labour council to account on how they manage major projects. When costs spiral like this, it’s not the council that pays. It’s us – the taxpayer,” said Cllr Muzammil.

" We deserve transparency, solid project planning, and financial responsibility. Right now, we’re seeing the opposite.”