Council announces plans to merge two schools in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes City Council has published a statutory proposal to merge St Andrew’s CE Infant School with Great Linford Primary School, in a move that would see the infant school close at the end of this year.

The plan, set out under Section 19(1) of the Education and Inspections Act and guided by government policy on significant changes to maintained schools, would formally close the St Andrew’s site on 31 December 2025.

From the start of the spring term in January 2026, all remaining pupils from St Andrew’s are due to transfer to Great Linford Primary, which will be enlarged to accommodate the additional children.

The council says the changes would mean the two schools would operate as a single entity, with Great Linford Primary becoming the sole provider of infant and primary education across both cohorts.

The statutory notice explains that the proposal follows national guidance on “prescribed alterations” to schools, as well as Department for Education rules on opening and closing maintained schools. It emphasises that the process is designed to ensure transparency and allow parents, staff, and members of the community to give their views before a final decision is taken.

The full proposal is available to view on the Milton Keynes City Council website. Copies can also be requested directly from the council’s Head of Children’s Sufficiency and Access to Education, Employment, and Training, Simon Sims, at the Civic offices on Saxon Gate East.

Members of the public have four weeks from publication of the notice, dated 15 September 2025, to respond. This means that comments, objections, or expressions of support must be submitted by 12 October 2025.

Responses can be made in several ways:

By completing the online consultation form on the council website

By emailing [email protected]

Or by writing to the Sufficiency and Access team at the council’s Civic offices, Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ

The council has confirmed all representations will be considered before a decision is finalised.

If approved, the merger would bring an end to separate operation of St Andrew’s CE Infant School, which has served children in Great Linford for generations, with its pupils transferring to an expanded Great Linford Primary School site.

The notice is signed by Simon Sims on behalf of Milton Keynes City Council.

You can view this application and others on the Public Notice Portal.