Council tax to rise in Milton Keynes but below the rate of inflation as budget announced

Council tax is set to rise in Milton Keynes but below the rate of inflation as the budget is announced.

The Progressive Alliance which runs Milton Keynes City Council has revealed its financial plans for next year that will provide more cost-of-living support, invest in securing local jobs and will make no cuts to services despite having to save over £11m.

Advertisement

The City Council plans to increase the level of funding it is providing to support local families and those on low incomes during the cost-of-living crisis. The City Council is proposing funding to introduce an Emergency Mortgage Interest Rate Support scheme, aimed at providing short-term help to homeowners who are hit by increases in mortgage interest rates which have sky-rocketed after the disastrous Conservative budget in September.

MK Council offices

The draft budget plans also include investment to support the local economy as the on-going recession starts to bite, with proposals to boost local High Streets, support small businesspeople and help people back into employment if they lose their job.

Despite having to find £11m in savings, the Progressive Alliance is not proposing any service cuts, with funding provided to keep all libraries and children’s centres open, keep weekly bin collections and maintain a free garden waste collection service.

Advertisement

Milton Keynes City Council will find over half of the required savings through efficiency savings, reducing the number of managers and reducing overall headcount employed by the City Council with no impact on service delivery.

However, the City Council is increasing council tax by the 4.99% the Chancellor recently announced in the Autumn Statement. Despite this, the increase is under half the level of current inflation and means that the average council tax in Milton Keynes will still be the lowest in the region and around £200 less than in neighbouring authorities.

Advertisement

The draft budget will be formally proposed for consultation next week with a final vote by all councillors in February.

Cllr Peter Marland, Labour Leader of Milton Keynes City Council, said: “The Conservative government have crashed the economy, the country is locked in strife and local people are finding it harder and harder to make ends meet. We are all paying the price for successive Conservative governments.“The Progressive Alliance is proposing a budget that is on the side of our residents. We will provide more support to people during the cost-of-living crisis, invest in our local economy to keep people in jobs, and cut waste not services.”

Advertisement