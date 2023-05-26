Council to provide more funding to support Milton Keynes families struggling with cost-of-living crisis
Citizens Advice Milton Keynes (CAMK) is set to receive almost £300,000 to support residents through the cost-of-living crisis.
The council funding will enable CAMK to expand its work to help struggling families with advice on energy bills, rent and other everyday living costs. Between April 2022 and March 2023 CAMK helped 7,428 people with the majority of the issues raised including energy costs, risk of homelessness, debt and crisis support.
And last week, the City Council announced it had given more than £1.4 million in grant funding to city charities in the last year.
MK City Council declared a ‘cost-of-living’ emergency’ last year and set up its £3.3m Winter Plan with funding for local initiatives that provide food and domestic essentials along with projects that can offset or reduce energy bills. Further details about the support available can be found here
A decision to approve the funding will be taken at a City Council meeting on May 30.
Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “The work being done in the charity sector in MK, particularly by CAMK is phenomenal. People are really struggling with the cost-of-living and it’s only when we come together with different organisations that we’re really able to offer genuine help. This is just one of the many ways the City Council is helping people through these difficult times and we know this funding will go a long way in supporting CAMK to continue their excellent work.”