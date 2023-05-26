Citizens Advice Milton Keynes (CAMK) is set to receive almost £300,000 to support residents through the cost-of-living crisis.

The council funding will enable CAMK to expand its work to help struggling families with advice on energy bills, rent and other everyday living costs. Between April 2022 and March 2023 CAMK helped 7,428 people with the majority of the issues raised including energy costs, risk of homelessness, debt and crisis support.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And last week, the City Council announced it had given more than £1.4 million in grant funding to city charities in the last year.

The council is providing more funding to support with cost-of-living

MK City Council declared a ‘cost-of-living’ emergency’ last year and set up its £3.3m Winter Plan with funding for local initiatives that provide food and domestic essentials along with projects that can offset or reduce energy bills. Further details about the support available can be found here

A decision to approve the funding will be taken at a City Council meeting on May 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement