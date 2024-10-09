Councillor calls for drainage improvements as yet more roads suffer flooding in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An opposition councillor has called for more money to be invested in road drainage after flooding has “become the norm” this month.

David Hopkins, Conservative councillor for Danesborough and Walton ward says more drain clearing machinery and more staff to operate it are needed.

His request comes as one of the roads in his ward, Walton Road in Wavendon, is today flooded again due to blocked highway drains.

”It is a major pedestrian route to a local nursery and for children walking to Wavendon Gate Primary and Walton High. Pedestrians and cyclists are getting drenched by passing vehicles,” he said.

Children are getting drenched as they walk to school along the flooded Walton Road in Wavendon

He added: ‘We need to ensure that in the current budget round more resources are placed in investing in both ore personnel and more drain clearing machinery to service the extensive highways drainage system across MK.

"Climate change means regular winter downpours are now the norm and MK City Council must invest wisely in measure to mitigate its impacts”.

Council contractors have once again been working hard this week to clear floodwater that has affected roads all over the city.

A spokesperson said yesterday (Tuesday): “All flooded roads have now been reopened. Some roads had an unsafe amount of mud or other debris so crews have swept the surface before removing signs and cones.”

Meanwhile the council released dramatic drone footage of one of the wrost affected areas – Little Linford Lane in Newport Pagnell. You can view their video on Facebook here.

This week also saw the reopening of the A321 between Milton Keynes and Bedford, which was sudmerged by an estimated 60 million litres of water after a month of rain fell in 48 hours two weeks ago.

After a massive pumping effort, it finally reopened to traffic in both directions on Monday.

Martin Fellows, regional director for National Highways, said: “We have made significant progress with our teams working around the clock.

“Due to damage caused by flooding to some sections of the road, repair works will continue. Sections will be reduced to one lane in places and there will be diversions and speed restrictions to keep everyone safe."