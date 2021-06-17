Death registration, 5G masts, ‘eyesore caravans’, meat-free meals, golf course plans… all in an evening’s work at Milton Keynes Council

Members of the public want MK Council to agree with them on all sorts of matters – and the residents are never shy of airing them in their allotted 30 minutes.

> Suresh Nesaratnam presented a petition on behalf of more than 1,200 people of many religions and none who want the council to register deaths at weekends and allow burials to take place quickly

Cllr Paul Trendall (Lib Dem, Campbell Park & Old Woughton), the council’s portfolio holder for customer services said the council would look at providing a service that meets those needs.

> Nana Oguntola called for the council to use its influence to persuade mobile phone providers to listen to local communities in Downs Barn and Woughton-on-the-Green over the placement of 5G masts.

“These people are not anti-5G fanatics, they are good people, proud of where they live and their community spirit, who simply want the visual impact of these masts mitigated,” she said.

Cllr Pete Marland (Lab, Wolverton), the council’s leader, said the council has limited powers. Many mast companies have permitted development rights.

He turned his fire on the Government for “eroding democratic rights” in the planning system.

> Resident Blanka Rivers called for the council to remove a “caravan of despair” from parking space in Pennyland.

She said a neighbour parked the “horrific eyesore” there about seven years ago, where it has been left to deteriorate and has not moved since 2015.

Appealing to the residents to give the council more time, cabinet member Emily Darlington (Lab, Bletchley East) said the council is working with the tenant, who has health problems, to sell the caravan and car.

But she said the vehicles are parked “legally” so it is a question of working with him.

> Anti red and processed meat campaigner Virginia Bell appealed for the council to stop children being “forced to eat meat and dairy”.

She called for the council to encourage the eating of plant-based foods in schools, day centres, libraries, meeting places, children’s centres, and at council events.

Council cabinet member Cllr Zoe Nolan (Lab, Loughton & Shenley) said schools are required to offer meat meals three days a week. But the council is encouraging vegetarian options.

She added that she would ask the council leader to write to the Government about “updating the guidance.”

> Windmill Hill Golf Course campaigner Bill Walford asked what contact there has been between the council and the Lawn Tennis Association about plans for a region tennis centre at the Bletchley site.

Cllr Rob Middleton (Lab, Wolverton), the council’s cabinet member for finance and resources said council officers meet with the LTA regularly.

But he said a decision on the future of the golf course has been pushed back to allow meetings with all interested parties to take place first.