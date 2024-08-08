Decision to turn large hotel into base for homeless people goes through in Milton Keynes town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oppostion councillors are seeking assurances after a decision to use a 140-bed hotel to house homeless people has been rubber-stamped this week.

It was agreed last night (Wednesday) that Harben House in Newport Pagnell should become short-term temporary accommodation for homeless single people, childless couples, or households of one adult and one child.

Now local Lib Dem councillors are seeking assurances as to the “appropriate” use.

Last year the Tickford Street hotel was given a multi million pound government contract to house 200 asylum seekers. But then an investigation revealed that the hotel was being managed by a director with a criminal conviction for fraud.

Harben House hotel in Newport Pagnell is to be used as temporary housing for homless people

The asylum seekers in residence were moved out and the government later ended the contract.

Companies House records show the same company, Tulip Hotels Harben House Ltd seems to own the hotel but thedirector in question ,Siddharth Mahajan, has resigned.

Now the Lib Dems want reassurance that that previous directors have no influence or connection in the running of the company entrusted with this homeless contract and that the welfare of those being offered temporary accommodation is of primary concern.

There are currently more than 400 households across the city who could be eligible to be accommodated at the hotel.

The demand and costs, of temporary accommodation has increased significantly and continues to rise causing the City Council to seek lower cost alternatives.

Lib Dem Deputy Leader, Councillor Jane Carr, who represents Newport Pagnell South, said: “Everyone in Milton Keynes deserves a home, and this will give people who are experiencing homelessness a sense of security. However, last night we sought absolute assurances that the due diligence confirms that all legal and necessary processes have been, and will be, followed and that previous directors have no influence or role.”

Shadow Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Jenni Ferrans, added: “I’m pleased that the City Council is taking steps towards this as this will help to relieve a level of stress and offer some stability to homeless households across the city. But it’s vital that the space and facilities provided are suitable for the number of households. Last night, we ensured that residents have will have access to adequate facilities to live healthy lives.”