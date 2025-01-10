Devolution can bring “real change” Milton Keynes Council claims, amid accusations of “political play”
An English Devolution White Paper, published by the Government last month, gave a deadline of today (January 10), for councils to send a statement of interest if they wished to be considered for the Devolution Priority Programme.
Under the programme, there could be a restructuring of local Government in some areas as early as next year.
In a statement to the Citizen, Milton Keynes City Council said it was aiming to “maximise the benefits of creating a Mayoral Strategic Authority”, however Milton Keynes opposition councillors and the leader of North Northamptonshire Council have both claimed the move is political.
In its statement Milton Keynes City Council said: “We have a duty to maximise the benefits of creating a Mayoral Strategic Authority and this means setting conditions we feel will give us the best chance of delivering improvements to our local area and positive change to our communities.
“The four local authorities of Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton, and Milton Keynes, with a combined population of over one million, have excellent partnerships and connections in place including through our long-standing joint health and care services.
“This strength is an opportunity to bring real change to the lives of our residents through greater access to better jobs, improved integrated health and social care, more affordable housing with appropriate infrastructure, better public transport, and increased sustainability.
“We will continue to work with those authorities we believe offer the best chance of ensuring a successful devolution settlement for our area.”
The originally proposed strategic authority was due to include West Northamptonshire and North Northamptonshire Councils, however indications are that those two authorities may be sidelined.
Conservative Group leader at Milton Keynes City Council Shazna Muzammil claimed Council leader Pete Marland needed to put residents first, saying: “His sudden U-turn on including Northamptonshire in a devolution deal is political opportunism at its worst.
“For over a decade, we’ve worked closely with Northamptonshire, sharing transport, health, and economic ties.
“Why would anyone want to fracture those relationships, especially when only weeks ago, he fully supported their involvement?
“Breaking that partnership now is a betrayal of everything devolution could achieve for Milton Keynes.”
Speaking to the BBC, the Conservative leader of North Northamptonshire Council Jason Smithers said he was “disappointed” about what he felt was “political play” between Milton Keynes and Luton.
"I think there is some small political play going on between Milton Keynes and Luton and I am extremely disappointed by this," Smithers said.
"It is very hard to see where Northamptonshire would be placed."
The Citizen has contacted Milton Keynes City Council to give them the opportunity to comment on points raised regarding the Northamptonshire councils.