Elections 2022: Looking at voter turnout in Milton Keynes

On Thursday, May 5, residents across MK – and up and down the country – will decide who they want to make important decisions on their behalf.

In England, voters will be choosing a mixture of councillors, local and regional mayors, with those on the electoral roll in Milton Keynes able to take part in the unitary authority elections in just a few days' time.

We've taken a look at what turnout was like across Milton Keynes when voters last headed to the polls to vote for their preferred ward councillors.

A polling station sign

Electoral Commission data shows that at the last local council elections in 2021, 198,599 people in the area were eligible to vote, with 71,920 of them returning valid ballot papers – equating to a valid voter turnout of 36.2%.

Around 28,400 postal votes were included in the count, while 616 votes were rejected, which can occur if a paper is not marked properly or has been spoiled.

Including votes rejected at the count, the ballot box turnout in Milton Keynes that year was 36.5%, which was higher than the England average of 35.7%.

Last year was a bumper year for elections, with people across England and Wales also responsible for choosing the Police and Crime Commissioner for their area – the person who will hold their local force to account and ensure it is serving the needs of the community.

In Milton Keynes, 71,998 people cast a vote at the 2021 Thames Valley PCC election, which was a turnout of 36.3%.

National issues such as the surging cost of living, Ukraine and partygate will be on voters' minds this year – but residents across Great Britain still want councils to focus on improving local roads and housing, according to a poll.

A survey carried out by Ipsos found 50% thought improving roads and pavements should be a top priority for councils.

That rose to 60% in Wales and 63% in Scotland, while in London only a third thought roads were a priority.