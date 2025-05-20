Energy site as big as 10 football pitches in East Claydon will 'destroy countryside’

Plans to build a new energy site the size of 10 football pitches in the countryside near Buckingham have already received pushback.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Statkraft UK LTD has proposed an 8.6-hectare electricity storage plant with up to 144 battery block units on agricultural land north of East Claydon Substation.

Reacting to the plans, MP Greg Smith said: “Once again, I will be objecting to this in the strongest possible terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservative, who represents Mid Buckinghamshire made the comment on the Facebook page of the Claydons Solar Action Group.

East Claydon. Photo: Google Maps

The group told the LDRS: “The Claydon Solar Action Group is passionate about keeping our countryside safe from battery energy storage units and huge solar farms, which are already destroying our countryside.”

It claims the cumulative effect of Statkraft’s plans and other proposed projects amounts to more than 1,000 shipping containers and 892,000 solar panels, as well as a new ‘double the size National Grid substation’.

However, Statkraft argued the merits of its proposed energy plant, which will have a capacity of 500 megawatts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its application to Buckinghamshire Council read: “It would store excess electricity generated off-site when intermittent renewable energy generation is high, but demand is low and release it to the National Grid network when renewable energy assets are not generating, via the new replacement East Claydon substation, at times of high demand.”

The company said this will provide a ‘reserve power supply’ to the local electricity grid and will enable further renewable energy generation to deploy onto the grid.

Its plans also describe the development as a ‘greener grid park’ facility, which aims to improve the stability and capacity of the grid.

The main compound area and mini substation – the developed areas – would occupy 8.6 hectares, while the entire site measures around 45.3 hectares and is not located in the green belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Statkraft has planned ‘sensitively designed, native planting’ to integrate the development into the landscape, and says it will retain existing woodland, trees and hedges.

Besides batteries and electrical equipment, the proposed development also includes lighting and CCTV masts, fencing, office buildings, internal access roads, 13 car parking spaces and underground water tanks to help with fire protection.

Statkraft also says its battery units are fitted with inbuilt ventilation and fire suppression systems to ensure that the equipment does not overheat.

The Claydons Solar Action Group said a ‘Nationwide Walk Day’ is being held on Sunday June 8 at 10am, from East and Botolph Claydon Village Hall.

It said: “This will highlight just how much of our beautiful countryside will be lost to battery energy storage systems and solar, so please do come along and see for yourself!”