Enforcement action proposed against Milton Keynes nightclub over alleged planning breaches

One of the changes made at Pink Punters, in Watling Street, Bletchley, has been work on a riverbank which environmental experts say could cause flooding in the area.

A report to Thursday’s (June 3) meeting of the development control committee says: “The site has a very complex planning history that has involved numerous retrospective planning permissions over the last 20 years.

“Not all of these permissions have been fully complied with and development has largely, through the passage of time, become immune from enforcement action.”

The front of the nightclub (MK Council photo)

Council officers have recommended that councillors who will be meeting next week should approve enforcement action over a building extension where there has been work on the riverbank. They also want to see action over reprofiling/terracing of the riverbank.

The Environment Agency has told the council that it was not consulted on the plan “otherwise we would have objected.

“Irrespective of planning matters, our consent is required under the Environmental Permitting Regulations. Given the location right on the bank, I highly doubt we would allow it”.

The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) said: “The alterations to the site will result in increasing flood risk to the adjoining landowners and upstream landowners.”

Riverbank work at Pink Punter (MK Council photo)

Councillors are set to be told that the nightclub, which is planning to re-open on June 25, will also be invited to apply for retrospective permission to retain a second floor extension. If the application is not made, another enforcement action will be considered.

On other alleged breaches the council says it is “not expedient” for it to take action because they have likely become immune from formal action because too much time has passed.

They are also proposing not to take action over a structure supporting a banner sign a rainbow sign and the removal of two protected trees at an unknown data.

Enforcement action does not mean that the club cannot open.

One of the alleged breaches of planning control at the nightclub (MK Council photo)

Council action can be contested by the club as it could mean expensive work being done to rectify problems.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service attempted to contact Pink Punters, which promotes itself as “the best lesbian, gay, bi sexual and transgender club in the world” by phone, email and by direct message on Twitter.

At the time of going to press there had been no response.

But on Facebook the club and its customers are looking forward to a reopening party on June 25. The club has been closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the club’s re-opening announcement said: “We are very mindful of the impact our business has on the local environment and growing neighbourhood, we make every effort to reduce or eliminate any problems at the earliest possible opportunity.