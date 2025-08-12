G & T with your D & D: Milton Keynes gaming shop could soon serve alcohol and show films every day after licence application
Wargames Workshop Ltd, based at 19–21 St John Street, Newport Pagnell, has submitted an application to Milton Keynes Council seeking permission to sell alcohol and provide film screenings between 10am and 11pm, seven days a week.
The shop, which specialises in tabletop games, model kits, and hobby accessories, is already a popular meeting spot for enthusiasts. If approved, the new licence could allow it to host more social events, combining its regular gaming sessions with refreshments and film nights.
The application comes as more independent retailers are looking for ways to diversify their offering and create social spaces that encourage people to shop, eat, and stay longer in local high streets.
Local residents and businesses have until 27 August 2025 to comment on the application. The council says anyone can make a representation for or against the proposal, but comments must relate to one or more of the four licensing objectives:
- Preventing crime and disorder
- Protecting children from harm
- Ensuring public safety
- Preventing public nuisance
Full details of the application can be viewed online via Milton Keynes Council’s licensing register or in person at the Civic Offices during normal opening hours.
Representations must be made in writing to the council’s Licensing Team. The authority also warns that it is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement about a licensing application – an offence that carries an unlimited fine upon conviction.