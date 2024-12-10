Great Linford Parish Council and Clerk Eirwen Tagg recognised as finalists in the National Star Council Awards

Great Linford Parish Council is proud to announce that Eirwen Tagg, Parish Clerk of Great Linford Parish Council, has been named a finalist for the prestigious Parish Clerk of the Year award in the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) Star Council Awards.

The Parish Council has also been recognised as a finalist in the coveted Parish Council of the Year category.

Eirwen Tagg, Parish Clerk of Great Linford Parish Council, shared her thoughts on being named a finalist:

"It is an incredible honour to be chosen as a finalist for Parish Clerk of the Year. This recognition reflects my work, the collective efforts of our entire team, and the amazing community we serve. I feel privileged to work alongside such dedicated colleagues and to contribute to making Great Linford Parish a wonderful place to live and thrive. Thank you to NALC for this recognition—it truly means so much."

Eirwen Tagg, Finalist in NALC Star Council Awards

The Star Council Awards celebrate the exceptional contributions and achievements of local councils and their staff, highlighting their vital role in enhancing and uplifting communities. The winners will be announced at a parliamentary reception on 25 February 2025, hosted at the House of Lords.

Cllr Keith Stevens, NALC Chair, expressed his admiration for all the finalists, saying:

"Congratulations to all the finalists. Your remarkable achievements reflect your unwavering commitment to excellence. Being a finalist is no small feat. It is a testament to your dedication and impact on your communities. We proudly celebrate your success and look forward to honouring your incredible contributions at the awards ceremony."

The Star Council Awards are supported by Clear Councils Insurance, Blachere Illumination, CCLA, Cloudy IT, Facilitating the Future, Unity Trust Bank, and Utility Aid, whose partnership underscores the importance of recognising excellence in local governance.

Cllr Ed Nixon, Chair of Great Linford Parish Council, commented:

"Serving a diverse community of over 20,000 residents across 12 estates is both a privilege and a responsibility. Our council provides high-quality services, organises engaging events and fosters a strong sense of community. Being recognised as finalists is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to positively impacting the parish and its residents."

As the anticipation builds for the awards ceremony, the council and its community celebrate this significant achievement. Congratulations to Eirwen Tagg and the Great Linford Parish Council team for their outstanding contributions to local government and community!