Milton Keynes City Council leader Pete Marland has led tributes to Robin Bradburn, 68, following his sudden death while attending the Liberal Democrat Party Conference.

Marland described Bradburn, the deputy leader of the City Council between 2021 and 2024, as “a role model of public service”.

Local politics runs right through the Bradburn family, with Bradburn’s wife Marie the current Mayor of the city, and his daughter Kerrie a serving councillor.

Robin Bradburn also served as a local councillor for the Bradwell ward.

Tributes have been paid to Milton Keynes City Council's leader of the Liberal Democrat Group Robin Bradburn after his death at the weekend, aged 68

The Lib Dem Conference held a minute’s silence yesterday in respect of Bradburn, who died on Saturday evening.

The period of reflection in Brighton was led by Lib Dem councillor Nick da Costa, chair of the Federal Conference Committee.

Leading tributes Marland said: “Councillor Robin Bradburn was a role model of public service.

“Robin served the residents of the city because he believed that we could make a difference to the lives of the people we represent.

“I’m deeply upset by the news having lost a colleague and friend.

Deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats at MK City Council Jane Carr said: “Robin was an amazing man, and we are all so shocked and hurt by his sudden loss.

“He was a good friend, colleague, and councillor, but above all he was a devoted husband to Marie, dad to Alan and Kerrie, and a loving granddad.

“He will be deeply missed by us all.”

Speaking on behalf of the Conservative Group Councillor Shazna Muzammil added: “On behalf of my group, I would like to express my condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues at this very difficult time.

“Personally, I share a profound sense of loss; Robin was known for his kindness and generosity, and he will be missed by us all.”

Chief executive of Milton Keynes City Council Michael Bracey added: “We are all so sad to hear that Cllr Robin Bradburn has passed away.

“He has served the council in a number of roles, including as deputy leader, and his work with officers of the council was always exemplary.”

The Bradburn family have asked for privacy, with further details of funeral arrangements to be published in due course.