Help offered for hundreds of children who are young carers in Milton Keynes

Following the Milton Keynes City Council is introducing more support for children and young people who look after family members.

For the past 20 years, the charity Carers MK has aptly supported young carers, as well as adults carers, all over the city.

But their contract as the commissioned provider ended on May 1 and their application to continue the service was rejected.

The help people need will now be delivered by CHUMS, the national mental health and emotional wellbeing service supporting children, young people and their families.

Meanwhile, Milton Keynes City Council is investing more than £2million over five years to support CHUMS’ work for unpaid carers - including a dedicated service for children and young people.

They estimate there could be more than 600 young carers in MK who could be helping someone with disabilities, chronic or serious illnesses, mental health conditions or learning difficulties.

Via CHUMS, these youngsters will be offered t a range of specialist assistance with a mix of individual and group support aimed at increasing emotional resilience and providing new opportunities to thrive.

They will have access to day trips and regular activities such as sports, crafts and music groups designed to build confidence and create new friendships.

The service, which also aims to boost employment opportunities for young carers, is available to all young people who live in MK and provide care for a family member, friend, or neighbour.

Councillor Donna Fuller, Cabinet member for Adults, Health and Communities, said “Young carers deserve the same opportunities as other young people which is why we’ve introduced this new service. We know that caring for loved ones can feel isolating and impacts future plans so it’s really important that young carers have access to this extra support.

Dawn Hewitt, chief executive of CHUMS, said: “Young carers often take on responsibilities well beyond their years, and this new service is designed to provide them with tailored support, access to resources, and a safe space to be heard and understood. We offer practical help, emotional support, and opportunities for children and young people to connect, grow, and thrive.

Parents and young carers can refer themselves to the CHUMS service. To learn more, visit here or email [email protected].