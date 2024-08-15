'How can we improve these areas of Milton Keynes?' asks city council as public consultation opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local people and businesses are being asked for ideas to improve two run down area in Milton Keynes.

Mk City Council wants to create more healthy, attractive and thriving town centres in Bletchley and Fenny Stratford.

They are proposing upgrades to deliver more accessible pedestrian crossing, new street furniture, planting and public spaces designed to attract more people.

The project is part of the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Deal, with plans for improvements on Queensway and Aylesbury Street as well as works taking place on Saxon Street to create an accessible gateway into the town centre.

The council wants to hear people's ideas on how to improve Bletchley and Fenny Stratford town centres

The consultation is now open until 22 September and people interested in taking part are encouraged to attend a consultation event or view the proposals on the Commonplace platform and share their feedback.

In 2020, Milton Keynes City Council successfully secured £22.7m through the Town Deal Fund for the regeneration of Bletchley and Fenny Stratford. Since then, the council and the Town Deal Board have announced plans to redevelop underused sites and built a new redway to better connect the area.

Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said:”“We’re making good progress to deliver a better future for Bletchley and Fenny Stratford. It’s absolutely vital that local people continue to be involved in helping shape these proposals. I encourage everyone with a connection to the area to have their say, so we can continue working together to bring real change that reflects the community’s ambitions.”

Public consultation sessions will be held at the following times and places:

Duncombe Street Community House, 2 September, 6pm to 8pm

Brunel Centre, 11 September, 12pm to 3pm

West Bletchley Council Offices (Whaddon Way), 15 September, 1pm to 4pm

South Central Institute of Technology, 18 September, 10am to 2pm

Further events will be announced on the Commonplace platform. Following the consultation, the city council will produce a document detailing the feedback received and how it will be incorporated before construction starts next year.

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to bulldoze Bletchley’s Brunel Centre and the adjacent former Sainsbury’s site to build a development of new homes and retail/leisure units.