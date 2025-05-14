Independent experts say Milton Keynes City Council is 'high performing and well run'

The city council has been scrutinised by independent experts – and passed with flying colours.

In a report published this week by the Local Government Association (LGA), the council is praised for its high performance, strong leadership and motivated workforce.

The report sets out the findings of a team of leading councillors and experienced senior officers from other English councils who scrutinised key documents and performance data and spent four days in Milton Keynes.

They met more than 100 councillors, employees, partner and representatives from community organisations, to comprehensively review how the council is performing for residents.

The team commended the local authority for “getting things done, and getting them done well”, describing it as a “high-performing and well-run council with a strong track record of delivery”.

Employees were recognised as being motivated and proud to work at the City Council, where there is a “caring and inclusive culture, where colleagues are empowered by visible senior leaders to continuously identify ways to do things better to improve service delivery”.

The City Council’s leaders are cited as a particular strength, as is its track record for taking finances seriously and delivering balanced budgets.

Successes highlighted in the report include building affordable homes and increasing recycling rates (MK has the biggest increase of any place in England).

Recommendations to help the City Council build on its strengths include:

Making improvements to its overview and scrutiny functions.

Further collaboration with voluntary and community groups.

Marketing the city’s achievements to a wider audience.

Council Leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “This is a really positive independent report, and I’m especially proud that we’ve been recognised by our peers for getting things done and getting them done well. Every day I see a team of dedicated councillors and colleagues across the council who are doing their best to give local people the services they want and need. I’m very pleased the LGA team have seen this first hand.”

Chief Executive Michael Bracey added: “The report shows the council is working well but we will never become complacent. We’re always looking for new ways to do better and will be starting on an action plan to address the recommendations straightaway.”