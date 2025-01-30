Labour MPs welcome plan to put Milton Keynes at the heart of 'Europe’s Silicon Valley'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The city’s Labour MPs and council leader have welcomed Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s plans to deliver the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor, which will boost the UK economy by up to £78 billion in the next decade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chancellor set out her ambitions in a speech delivered yesterday (Wednesay) at Siemens Healthineers in Oxfordshire, pledging that the Government will go “further and faster” in kickstarting economic growth, with announcements including funding for better transport links in our region.

These included confirming the Government’s funding for East-West Rail, with new services between Oxford and Milton Keynes beginning this year, alongside upgrading the A428 to reduce journey times between Milton Keynes and Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Reeves also set out a goal to make the Oxford-Cambridge Corridor, of which Milton Keynes is at the centre, “Europe’s Silicon Valley”.

City Council leader Pete Marland with the three Milton Keynes MPs

All three Milton Keynes MPs attended the speech, alongside City Council leader Pete Marland. It comes just one week after the Government announced that Milton Keynes will be one of the hospitals receiving funding in wave one of the New Hospital Programme, a significant investment in the city.

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham & Bletchley said: “Bletchley has a world-renowned history as the birthplace of modern computing, and the world’s first AI Safety Summit took place here at Bletchley Park. We also have hundreds of incredibly vibrant businesses and institutions, so it makes absolute sense for us to be at the heart of a region driving science and technology innovation - and new transport links will only bolster our position.

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North said: “Milton Keynes is the fastest growing city in the country and we have one of the largest city economies outside of London. As the Government looks to increase GDP, increase productivity and kickstart our country’s economic growth, it is clear why they are looking here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central said: “The Oxford-Cambridge region is a prime location for economic growth, but the Conservatives failed to make it happen. With Labour, the area will be at the forefront of growth and innovation - and with MK’s strong economy, creativity and significant institutions and businesses like the Open University and Santander, we are well-placed to be the modern heart, leading the UK’s growth.”