Labour-run council slammed for 'undermining' move to ensure clean streets and safe walkways in Milton Keynes

Opposition Tory councillors have accused Labour and Lib Dems of putting politics before people after a motion to restore civic pride in MK was ‘undermined’ this week.

At the meeting of the Full Council on Wednesday July 17, Conservative councillors called for a plan to make the city cleaner and safer.

It urged that civic pride be restored through a programme of tackling litter, graffiti, overgrown spaces and declining public infrastructure.

And it suggested the council “ step up”, show leadership, and work with residents, businesses, and parish councils to make Milton Keynes a better to live.

The motion aimed to make Milton Keynes cleaner, safer and greener

But the cross-party opportunity was undermined by Labour councillors, say the Tories.

"Instead of supporting this simple, collaborative approach, Labour tabled a series of amendments that stripped the motion of its urgency, diluted its ambition, and inserted party- political attacks aimed at the previous Conservative government,” said a Conservative spokesperson.

“They chosen political point-scoring over practical action...The motion, which was about empowering people to take pride in their neighbourhoods, was twisted into a list of excuses instead of the council taking responsibility.

"Clear calls to action were removed. Even the word leadership was replaced with talk of “managing expectations’.”

Cllr Shazna Muzammil, leader of the Conservative Group, said: "This was a chance to rise above party politics and do something meaningful for residents and businesses. But Labour chose politics over people. .”

She added: “Residents are tired of the blame game. They want a council that delivers — on clean streets, safe walkways, and green spaces that actually feel looked after.

"Civic pride isn’t political — it’s about loving where you live, feeling connected to your community... I sincerely hope residents can see through it all.”

Cllr Keith McLean, who tabled the original motion, added: “The heart of this motion was simple: civic pride. It is about taking care of the place we all call home. Clean streets; safer underpasses; green spaces that are welcoming and looked after. That should not be controversial.

Despite the politicisation, the Conservative Group supported the amended motion. While the amendment was not perfect, they believe prioritising and delivering for residents means leaving party politics aside and doing what is best for Milton Keynes first, they say.