Major plans submitted for large-scale 50-year solar farm in village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham

Bucks Council has received plans for what developers describe as a ‘large-scale’ solar farm in a village near Milton Keynes and Buckingham which would operate for a temporary period of 50 years before being ‘decommissioned’.

A major planning application has been lodged for the installation of a large-scale solar farm on land to the south and north of Nash Road and east of Thornton Road in Thornton, near Milton Keynes and Buckingham.

Thornton is a village and civil parish about 3.5 miles north-east of Buckingham in the unitary authority area of Buckinghamshire which comes within the Milton Keynes postal area.

The proposal, submitted under reference 25/02132/APP, outlines the construction of a 49.99MW AC capacity solar energy site.

The development would include ground-mounted solar PV panels, a mounting system, inverters, underground cabling, a stock-proof fence, CCTV, internal access tracks, and other associated infrastructure.

Plans also feature landscaping measures, biodiversity net gain initiatives, and other environmental enhancements.

If approved, the solar farm would operate for a temporary period of 50 years, after which the site would be decommissioned. A permanent substation is also included in the scheme.

The application notes that the project would affect the setting of a listed building and a public right of way.

Supporters of solar energy say developments like this are vital for boosting renewable energy generation and cutting carbon emissions, while critics often raise concerns about landscape impact, loss of agricultural land, and potential effects on heritage sites.

Full details of the application can be viewed via the Buckinghamshire Council planning portal, where residents can also submit comments either in support of or opposing the proposal.