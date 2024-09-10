Milton Keynes City Council says it only uses bailiffs ‘as a last resort’ after an investigation found the authority referred more than 8,500 debts to enforcement agents in 2022-2023.

The figures were revealed after a Freedom of Information request by National Debtline, which has written to the Leader of Milton Keynes City Council Pete Marland, calling on the local authority to improve the way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

The Money Advice Trust, which runs National Debtline, says bailiff use ‘remains too high’, and has called for collection practices to improve so fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Across England and Wales, 2.71 million debts were referred to bailiffs by councils during 2022-2023.

National Debtline has called on Milton Keynes City Council to adopt all six of its steps to improve collection practices.

These include making a clear public commitment to reducing the council’s use of bailiffs over time, putting in place a formal policy covering residents in vulnerable circumstances and understanding household circumstances before a liability order is sought.

Chief executive of the Money Advice Trust Steve Vaid said: ‘Unfortunately Milton Keynes City Council's use of bailiffs remains high.

‘Improving debt collection practices benefits not just people in financial difficulty, but councils too.

‘We have written to the Leader to set out simple steps they can take to improve the way the council collects debts it is owed.’

Milton Keynes City Council Leader Pete Marland told the Citizen: ‘MK City Council has some of the most comprehensive financial and support services available in the country to assist people if they are unable to meet their obligations, and our policy is to only refer debt to bailiffs as a last resort.

‘However, like every other organisation, we are under an obligation to all our residents to ensure we collect the money we are owed because without that income we are unable to fund the services all our citizens rely on.

‘I would urge anyone who has difficulty paying a debt they owe to the Council to get in touch and discuss it before enforcement action needs to be taken.’