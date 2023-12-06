Milton Keynes City Council pumps £4million into development plans for new complex needs centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Milton Keynes City Council has pumped £4million into a major project to provide a centre for residents with complex disabilities.

Following the purchase of the former Avalon House building, in the outskirts of Linford Wood, last month, detailed planning is underway with works expected to begin in summer.

Linford Wood Place aims to provide accommodation and care for vulnerable adults with a range of needs, bringing together the city council’s short breaks and day services offer.

Linford Wood Place sits on a 1.7-acre site, surrounded by local woodland. Image: MK City Council

The services provide short term day or overnight care and support for adults with complex disabilities. For those adults that live at home with family, overnight stays offer critical breaks for carers.

The building will also have activity spaces, dedicated areas for personal care, and a private garden.

The city council also expects that some local people who receive support at other older sites will eventually relocate to take advantage of its brand-new spaces, and will be working with its professional teams, the local people they support, and with their families to shape the space and keep everyone informed.

The building, formerly known as Avalon House, has views of surrounding woodland on each side. The site is less than two miles from Milton Keynes Central Station with ample on-site parking for visitors and professionals.

Cllr Emily Darlington, Cabinet Member for Adults, Housing and Healthy Communities, said: “In Milton Keynes, we are committed to supporting vulnerable and older people to stay at home for as long as possible. This needs to be supported by day activities and respite services. This new building will help us deliver an improved service, with better facilities for a growing group of people. We have a fantastic opportunity to bring some of our services together and provide wrap around care for residents in a dedicated therapeutic environment.”